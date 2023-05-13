scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Johnny Depp signs biggest-ever $20mn+ men's fragrance deal with Dior

French luxury fashion house and cosmetic giant Dior has now signed Depp to a massive deal, marking it the biggest men's fragrance pact ever

By Agency News Desk
Johnny Depp signs biggest-ever $20mn+ men's fragrance deal with Dior
Johnny Depp _ pic courtesy instagram

French luxury fashion house and cosmetic giant Dior is doubling down on its relationship with Johnny Depp, reports ‘Variety’. Having stood by the star even when he faced choppy PR waters amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Dior has now signed Depp to a massive deal, marking it the biggest men’s fragrance pact ever, ‘Variety’ adds.

Sources quoted by ‘Variety’ peg the three-year deal at upwards of $20 million, which eclipses Robert Pattinson’s $12-million deal to serve as spokesperson for Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7-million pact to promote Chanel No. 5.

A source familiar with the fragrance industry told ‘Variety’ that most A-listers with fragrance deals pull in around $2 million to $4 million per year, such as Chris Pine, whose deal with Armani is valued at $4 million a year for over three years.

Since 2015, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has served as the face of Dior Sauvage, with an ad campaign that leaned into his image as a wild rocker, according to ‘Variety’.

The company was under pressure to drop Depp after a U.K. court ruled against him in his 2020 libel suit against ‘The Sun’ over its description of him as a “wife beater” with regards to Heard.

But Depp’s marketability improved dramatically last year after he prevailed in a closely watched defamation trial against Heard, and Dior Sauvage sales skyrocketed. Bernard Arnault, CEO of Dior’s parent company LVMH, even cited the “image of Johnny Depp” as one of the main reasons why the cologne had been “a remarkable success”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shooting World Cup: Rhythm breaks long-standing world record, misses medal in Baku
Next article
India celebrates historic 1000th MotoGP race with bike rally to Gurugram
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai FC top Group B to complete quarterfinals line-up

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, bowlers help Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich miss ex-striker Lewandowski, says coach Tuchel

Sports

RFDL helps us identify who can train the club's first team, says BFC head coach Simon Grayson

Sports

India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand to meet Haryana in final

News

Chidambaram to Kejriwal, an eclectic turnout at Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran's maiden century guides Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen fined; Amit Mishra reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Technology

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

Sports

Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters

Sports

IPL 2023: Unruly section of Hyderabad crowd interrupts SRH-LSG match after umpiring error

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to go after the bowlers, that was Krunal's message to batters which led to Lucknow's win

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with 7-wicket win over Hyderabad (Ld)

News

Maha cops bust sex racket in posh hotels with Bhojpuri actress-model, nab 3

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Technology

'Matter of concern for security of the state': SC on ISRO scientist's unauthorised association with foreign institution

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US