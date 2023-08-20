scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori step out for a steamy night out

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has been seen dancing with her husband on a steamy night out with the rapper — and they can’t keep their hands to themselves.

The smitten couple, who got married in a private ceremony back in January, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they danced the night away in a newly emerged video clip, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. The rapper, 46, and the model, 28, looked so in love as they enjoyed a fun-filled night out with pals.

An unknown Instagram account shared the video clip of the pair online, with the couple seen dancing and writhing while they dined at a fancy Italian restaurant. Putting their dinner to one side, the couple could be seen moving to the Black Eyed Peas hit I Gotta Feeling.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the Australian architect, who has worked for her husband’s company YEEZY since 2020, could also be seen twerking on the rapper in the video clip, with them getting incredibly close and intimate while in public. Kanye had a huge grin on his face as he and his wife danced the night away.

While Bianca danced around with the rapper, her outfit risked a major wardrobe malfunction due to the nature of the sheer ensemble. Bianca wore a sheer blue-white-hue catsuit, which appears to be the same one she donned in Rome with the rapper earlier this month.

On the post, which was shared on the account ‘alwaysyzy’, people were quick to comment on the smitten couple and how comfortable around each other they seem. “It’s always great to see happy Ye,” penned one, while another added: “Ye is finally with someone he can enjoy himself with,” and a third gushed: “So good to see him happy”.

This comes as the couple continue to step out hand-in-hand while donning edgy outfits as they turn heads. Kanye and Bianca are becoming known for their alternative outfits while packing on public displays of affection on trips abroad and on vacations.

–IANS

anv/dan

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot' for harmful bacteria: Study 
Next article
'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nitish Rana announces move to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi for current domestic season

Sports

39th Sub-Jr and 49th Jr National Aquatic: Dominant Karnataka retain overall championship

News

First, it was a bra, now it’s a wristband strike on Nick Jonas

Sports

Durand Cup: NorthEast United power their way to last eight with 3-1 win over Downtown Heroes

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders hold strategy meeting with their members to win new task

Sports

Golfers Dagar, Gandas in line for Top-10 finish at ISPS Handa in N Ireland

Sports

Scheffler co- leads with Fitzpatrick; Theegala, Spieth in fight to get to Tour Champs

News

Contestants to complete new unusual task on 'MTV Roadies' 'Game On' special

Sports

Akhil Sheoran wins bronze, Olympic quota at Baku Shooting Worlds

Fashion and Lifestyle

Disha Patani's 'BFF' Aleksander gets her face inked on his arm

Sports

It is not easy to change World Cup schedule; it’s unlikely to happen: Rajeev Shukla on Hyderabad asking for change (ld)

News

Rajkummar drops pic with 'man of the hour' Sunny Deol

Technology

John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82

News

Tiger Shroff wraps up 'Ganapath: Part 1'

News

'Sunday thoughts': Sara Ali Khan says 'no battle of life lies outside'

Technology

Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot' for harmful bacteria: Study 

News

Mahabali was the first socialist, says Malayalam superstar Mammootty

Sports

'It was a Silver, a shining symbol of my dedication…': PV Sindhu reminisces about her maiden Olympic medal from Rio 2016

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US