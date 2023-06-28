Katie Price's mom pleads with her not to keep going under the knife

Model Katie Price’s mother revealed she has pleaded with her daughter to stop her “dangerous” habit of going under the knife, as she fears she’ll end up looking like “the Bride of Frankenstein”, reports Mirror.co.uk. Amy Price, 70, who’s battling terminal illness, says Katie has the tendency to undergo plastic surgery when she’s “having an off day” or “feeling a bit down”. She opened upabout the pain her daughter goes through in her book, ‘The Last Word’.

According to Mirror.co.uk, an excerpt from her book reads: “Over the years, we have all come to accept it as part of Kate’s personality, but we have also seen a pattern emerging – relationship difficulties correlate with an urge to change things on the outside, even though it is her inner thoughts and feelings that need attention.”

The excerpt, which was shared with ‘The Sun’, read: “I’ve begun to warn her that if she’s not careful, she will end up looking like the Bride of Frankenstein, but she tells me not to waste my breath.”

Amy added: “Some of the things she has done to her body are not only ridiculous but dangerous.”

Katie, who entered the world of modelling as a 16-year-old, has undergone an array of procedures over the years, including rhinoplasty, veneers, facelifts and several boob jobs, the newspaper said.

Hoping to have Britain’s biggest breasts, Katie has had a whopping 12 boob jobs over the last 25 years — the first being when she was just 18,” Mirror. co.uk said.

The star has previously joked that she would take her famous silicone breast implants with her when she dies.

Speaking on the That’s After Life! podcast, the tabloid personality was quizzed about what she hoped to take with her to the “after life”.

Joking about her surgically enhanced assets, she said: “Do you know what, in years to come, when I’m dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that hasn’t rotted away!”