scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Kim Kardashian spoke of her joy at being able to bring her son Saint and his friend to see Lionel Messi make a typically magical Inter Miami debut

By Agency News Desk
Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi
Kim Kardashian's son Saint and Lionel Messi

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian spoke of her joy at being able to bring her son Saint and his friend to see Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, make a typically magical Inter Miami debut before he gave Saint a signed shirt as a gift. 

Kim Kardashian has expressed her gratitude after Lionel Messi’s heroics on his Inter Miami debut gave her and son Saint West a night to remember, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Reality TV star had a pitchside seat alongside sporting royalty including the MLS club’s co-owner David Beckham, basketball icon LeBron James and tennis legend Serena Williams.

The 42-year-old star appeared to be enjoying the action as she witnessed a slice of US sporting history alongside her son and his friend.

Around 27,000 packed into DRV PNK Stadium and waited until the 54th minute of proceedings to see former Barcelona hero Messi enter the fray alongside his ex-teammate Sergio Busquets.

With the game seemingly heading for a 1-1 draw, Messi stepped up and curled in a stunning free-kick deep into stoppage time to give his side victory.

Saint, who is seven-years-old, was heard chanting his idol’s name alongside his pal, as the legendary Argentinian made his way off the pitch.

The youngsters then had the honour of meeting Messi as he made sure to stop for a selfie with the pair.

Clearly, the significance of the meeting was far from lost on Saint’s mum also, who made sure to capture some footage as a memento for the future. As part of the video released by Kardashian on her Instagram page, she simply captioned the memorable moment with the words: “Best days of their entire lives.”

Incredibly, the superstar’s generosity did not stop there either and he also signed an Inter Miami shirt for the youngster, with his mum also sharing a picture showing the jersey on social media. With Saint having sported a Herons shirt, with Messi on the back, for the game it is clear that this will have been a welcome addition to his collection of shirts.

Messi was not the only football legend the children met during what was an extraordinary day for them at DRV PNK Stadium, with former Manchester United midfielder Beckham also having stopped to chat with the two boys. The Vice City outfit’s co-owner shook hands with youngster Saint during the encounter.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan
Next article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

News

Salman Khan says, ‘You are an escapist’ to Jad Hadid on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

News

Christopher Nolan: Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude

Technology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

News

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US