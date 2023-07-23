Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian spoke of her joy at being able to bring her son Saint and his friend to see Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, make a typically magical Inter Miami debut before he gave Saint a signed shirt as a gift.

Kim Kardashian has expressed her gratitude after Lionel Messi’s heroics on his Inter Miami debut gave her and son Saint West a night to remember, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Reality TV star had a pitchside seat alongside sporting royalty including the MLS club’s co-owner David Beckham, basketball icon LeBron James and tennis legend Serena Williams.

The 42-year-old star appeared to be enjoying the action as she witnessed a slice of US sporting history alongside her son and his friend.

Around 27,000 packed into DRV PNK Stadium and waited until the 54th minute of proceedings to see former Barcelona hero Messi enter the fray alongside his ex-teammate Sergio Busquets.

With the game seemingly heading for a 1-1 draw, Messi stepped up and curled in a stunning free-kick deep into stoppage time to give his side victory.

Saint, who is seven-years-old, was heard chanting his idol’s name alongside his pal, as the legendary Argentinian made his way off the pitch.

The youngsters then had the honour of meeting Messi as he made sure to stop for a selfie with the pair.

Clearly, the significance of the meeting was far from lost on Saint’s mum also, who made sure to capture some footage as a memento for the future. As part of the video released by Kardashian on her Instagram page, she simply captioned the memorable moment with the words: “Best days of their entire lives.”

Incredibly, the superstar’s generosity did not stop there either and he also signed an Inter Miami shirt for the youngster, with his mum also sharing a picture showing the jersey on social media. With Saint having sported a Herons shirt, with Messi on the back, for the game it is clear that this will have been a welcome addition to his collection of shirts.

Messi was not the only football legend the children met during what was an extraordinary day for them at DRV PNK Stadium, with former Manchester United midfielder Beckham also having stopped to chat with the two boys. The Vice City outfit’s co-owner shook hands with youngster Saint during the encounter.