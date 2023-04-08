scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

The 38-year-old former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has agreed that she hasn't put the work in to find a significant other but she is 'trying'.

By Agency News Desk
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
Melody Thornton _ pic courtesy twitter

Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she’s been unlucky in love. The 38-year-old singer has agreed that she hasn’t put the work in to find a significant other but she is ‘trying’. A lot of it comes from avoidance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘HELLO!’ magazine: “I haven’t had a lot of luck, but I think I have been avoidant in a lot of ways. I didn’t know that it takes work, so I’m trying to do that now.”

The theatre star — who is currently starring in the UK tour of ‘The Bodyguard’ — revealed in 2017 that she never had a serious boyfriend since she was a teenager and didn’t want to “f*** up” her time in the girl group by having a guy around to distract her.

She told the ‘New!’ magazine: “I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group. After that it was just like three months here, six months there – nothing solid. I’ve never lived with anyone.”

“I never had a boyfriend (in the band). Some of my bandmates full-on had boyfriends and I was like, ‘How are you doing that?’.”

She further said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “It was the biggest opportunity you’ll get in your life, so don’t f*** it up by having someone drag you down.”

But Melody knew exactly what she was looking for in a man.

When asked at the time, she replied: “I like someone who is ambitious and has direction, and has some money.”

Pic. SourceMelodyThornton
Previous article
Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her
Next article
Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: RoundGlass Punjab FC lose 3-1 against Kerala Blasters FC

News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

Technology

S.Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to EV battery firms

Sports

Odisha partners with AMNS to set up high performance centre, academies in gymnastics

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane blitz, Gaikwad's patient 40 not out help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians

Health & Lifestyle

Jammu Film Festival opens, features films from 11 countries

Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

Sports

IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 50 lakh, CSK's Ajinkya Rahane slams fastest fifty of the season vs Mumbai Indians

Technology

S.Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala reports 1,801 new Covid cases; health minister calls for caution

News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Sports

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

Sports

Top seeds win their matches in All-India Fide-rated chess event in Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: Openers, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals crush Delhi Capitals by 57 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane comes in as Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to field against Mumbai Indians

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US