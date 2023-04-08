scorecardresearch
Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique

By Agency News Desk

Waka Waka hitmaker Shakira is holidaying with her two children in the stunning Turk and Caicos islands as she prepares for her new life in Miami. The singing star’s whereabouts has been a mystery since she left Barcelona last weekend with sons Milan and Sasha, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Spanish press said she had picked a “paradise and remote” place to relax after her emotion-sapping break-up with ex Gerard Pique, which led to her releasing diss songs targeting the retired footballer and his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

Now it has emerged that she had picked the British Overseas Territory of the Turk and Caicos Islands, famed for its golden sand beaches and turquoise water. The trip comes as it was reported she is planning to settle on the ‘billionaire bunker’ island of Indian Creek when she starts her new life in the States.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that her holiday destination in the Caribbean was revealed as she prepared to pack her bags again for a new flight to Miami, where her children are due to start school.

Shakira is said to have enrolled them at a well-known private school just north of the city. Their new home will be a 14 million pounds mansion in Miami’s glamorous South Beach area which the artiste bought in 2001 and is said to have put up for sale in 2018 before removing it from the market a few months ago.

