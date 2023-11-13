scorecardresearch
Sofia Vergara flaunts hourglass curves in plunging swimsuit

Sofia Vergara flaunted her age-defying curves in a plunging swimsuit in a sizzling display.

Sofia Vergara flaunts hourglass curves in plunging swimsuit _pic courtesy news agency
Sofia Vergara flaunts hourglass curves in plunging swimsuit _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Sofia Vergara flaunted her age-defying curves in a plunging swimsuit in a sizzling display.

The 51-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is currently enjoying a vacation in her tropical home, which is thought to be in the Caribbean, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘Modern Family’ actress isn’t shying away from embracing her body while soaking up the sun.

Dressed in swimsuits while enjoying the sunshine, Sofia looked sensational in a recent slew of snaps.

Displaying her curves in a slinky black swimsuit, Sofia posed in front of a large mirror.

As per Mirror.co.uk, sitting on a chair, Sofia can be seen posing up a storm in front of the large mirror. Crossing her legs and showing off her hourglass frame, the movie star oozed glamour as somebody snapped away.

Although the Colombian-American beauty was dressed for a dip in the ocean, she still made an effort with her hair and makeup.

Wearing a full face of makeup, Sofia rocked a smokey eye and a nude lip. Her locks were down, tousled and cascading over her shoulders, meanwhile, some elaborate earrings were peeking out from her tresses.

The actress accessorised further with some bangles on her wrists, some rings on her fingers, a light-hued manicure on her nails and a dainty necklace around her neck.

“Good morning #casachipichipi,” she penned alongside the photos shared on her grid, while on her Instagram story she shared a string of snaps from the beach

0
Entertainment Today

