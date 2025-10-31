Ari Lennox – Under The Moon Song Lyrics

Song name – Under The Moon

Singer – Ari Lennox

Check out Under The Moon Song Lyrics by Ari Lennox

Shoo-wop, shoo-wop

Shoo-wop, shoo-wop

Straight from a Hollywood scene, licked his teeth like I was a cuisine

He was sweet to a tea, begging me for a treat, oh

Felt a suspicious mystique, something’s giving me the creeps

Nah, I’m trippin’, I’m so smitten, now I’m drippin’, started kissin’

Under the moon with you

So majestic, fucking vicious

Like a werewolf when you’re in it

Under the moon, ah-ooh

I’m addicted (Ah), so horrific (Ah)

And you kill it (Kill), and you murder, oh

Silver bullet through your bullshit

Ripping my clothes, hands on my throat

Know I should go, pulling me close

I don’t feel right, now he’s preyin’ on my life

Intuiton never misses

Shoulda listened, bad decisions

Under the moon with you

So majestic, fucking vicious

Like a werewolf when you’re in it

Under moon, ah-ooh

I’m addicted, so horrific

And you kill it, and you murder, oh

It’s so strange

It’s so, something isn’t right

Sayin’, ah-ooh (Say it)

Sayin’, ah-ooh (Come on, y’all)

Sayin’, ah-ooh (Say it)

Sayin’, ah-ooh (Yeah)

Sayin’, ah-ooh

F*cking lyin’, ah-ooh

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Shoo-wop, shoo-wop)

It’s so clear, ah-ooh (Shoo-wop, shoo-wop)

Shoo-wop, shoo-wop

Shoo-wop, shoo-wop