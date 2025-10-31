Ari Lennox – Under The Moon Song Lyrics

Song name – Under The Moon
Singer – Ari Lennox
Check out Under The Moon Song Lyrics by Ari Lennox
Shoo-wop, shoo-wop
Shoo-wop, shoo-wop
Straight from a Hollywood scene, licked his teeth like I was a cuisine
He was sweet to a tea, begging me for a treat, oh
Felt a suspicious mystique, something’s giving me the creeps
Nah, I’m trippin’, I’m so smitten, now I’m drippin’, started kissin’
Under the moon with you
So majestic, fucking vicious
Like a werewolf when you’re in it
Under the moon, ah-ooh
I’m addicted (Ah), so horrific (Ah)
And you kill it (Kill), and you murder, oh
Silver bullet through your bullshit
Ripping my clothes, hands on my throat
Know I should go, pulling me close
I don’t feel right, now he’s preyin’ on my life
Intuiton never misses
Shoulda listened, bad decisions
Under the moon with you
So majestic, fucking vicious
Like a werewolf when you’re in it
Under moon, ah-ooh
I’m addicted, so horrific
And you kill it, and you murder, oh
It’s so strange
It’s so, something isn’t right
Sayin’, ah-ooh (Say it)
Sayin’, ah-ooh (Come on, y’all)
Sayin’, ah-ooh (Say it)
Sayin’, ah-ooh (Yeah)
Sayin’, ah-ooh
F*cking lyin’, ah-ooh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh (Shoo-wop, shoo-wop)
It’s so clear, ah-ooh (Shoo-wop, shoo-wop)
Shoo-wop, shoo-wop
Shoo-wop, shoo-wop