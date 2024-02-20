Here are 5 tips to make your Ed Sheeran Mathematics Concert ‘perfect’

Get ready to be swept away by the sheer magic of Ed Sheeran as he is about to enter India for the final leg of his Mathematics Tour in Mumbai on 16th March. After months of anticipation and envy towards those who’ve already experienced his electrifying performances, fans across the country are in for a treat as Ed embarks on a whirlwind journey in India after 2017. With excitement reaching fever pitch, here’s a comprehensive guide detailing things you should know before immersing yourself in the unparalleled talent and charm of this musical virtuoso.

The gates are open for you

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as gates open at 3 PM on show day, providing ample time for fans to soak in the atmosphere before the festivities begin. Make sure to arrive early to catch the special guest, Calum Scott, who will take the stage at 6:00 PM, treating the audience to an incredible performance. Then, get ready to be swept away by the one and only Ed Sheeran, who will grace the stage at 7:15 PM, captivating the crowd with his sensational talent and chart-topping hits.

Power Up

Be sure to not get caught with a drained phone battery and miss out on capturing those unforgettable moments at the concert! Unfortunately, the venue doesn’t offer charging stations, so it’s crucial to come prepared. Pack a reliable battery pack to keep your devices powered throughout the night.

Professional cameras are prohibited in the venue, so use the best camera phone you have for stunning photos of the show. From sharing Instagram-worthy snapshots to staying connected with friends, having a charged phone ensures you can enjoy this tour long after it is over.

Eat at the venue

While you won’t be able to bring outside food and drinks into the venue, rest assured that there will be plenty of options available inside to satisfy your cravings. From tasty snacks to refreshing beverages, the venue will have a variety of choices to keep you energized and hydrated throughout the concert.

Come in groups, leave in groups

For those attending in groups, it’s essential that all members arrive together as you may be selected for an ID check. During this process, the lead purchaser’s mobile number and photo ID will be required for validation.

Additionally, you may need to present your email booking confirmation and a valid photo ID matching the name on the confirmation. It’s important that the entire party arrives simultaneously with the person who booked the tickets using a mobile device.

No baggage

To ensure smooth entry and an enjoyable experience for all, handbags and sling bags will not be permitted at the venue. Opt for small wallets or sling bags to minimize inconvenience and allow for a hands-free tour experience. By adhering to this policy, you can throw your hands in the air and fully immerse yourself in the concert without worrying about bulky bags.

As the final leg of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour approaches in Mumbai on March 16th, excitement is reaching fever pitch among Sheerios across India. From the electrifying performances of Ed Sheeran and special guest Calum Scott to the practical tips on power management, dining options, group entry protocols, and bag restrictions, this comprehensive guide ensures that fans can focus solely on immersing themselves in the unparalleled talent and charm of this musical genius. So mark your calendars and get ready for an evening filled with unforgettable memories and sheer magic.