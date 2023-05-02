53 years after arriving, Aerosmith to bid goodbye to touring with 40-date tour

Fifty-three years after being born in Boston, record-setting American hard rock band Aerosmith, fronted by ‘Demon of Screamin’ Steven Tyler, has announced a 40-date farewell tour for this Fall. The band said in an announcement that it is finally calling it quits on road dates, reports ‘Variety’.

Their ‘Peace Out’ tour begins on September 2 in Philadelphia and is scheduled to wrap up on January 26, 2024, in Montreal. The hometown show for Boston on the tour is slated for New Year’s Eve. The Black Crowes will open the Live Nation-produced trek.

There was little — actually, no, according to ‘Variety’ — sentimentality in the announcement. “It’s not goodbye, it’s peace out!” said a statement jointly attributed to the band members. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Although the announcement only refers to a retirement from touring, as ‘Variety’ points out, the 150-million-plus records group has been inactive as a recording unit in recent years, not having released a new album in more than a decade, even though lead guitarist Joe Perry said in 2019 that the band had plans to go into the studio and record new material.

The last Aerosmith studio album, ‘Music From Another Dimension!’, was released in 2012. Their most recent release, ‘1971: The Road Starts Here’, was a collection of the band’s very first demos.

In 2021, notes ‘Variety’, the band signed a distribution deal for its catalogue with Universal Music Group, covering five decades’ worth of albums that originally came out on Columbia and Geffen.