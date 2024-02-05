scorecardresearch
66th Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish's performance on 'What Was I Made For?' earns standing ovation

By Agency News Desk

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who is nominated in 6 categories at the ongoing 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, gave a moving performance on her song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the blockbuster film ‘Barbie’ along with her brother Finneas at the award ceremony.

Her brother accompanied the singer on piano. Eilish was clad in a green plaid coat, a green dress and a pink head scarf for her performance.

She sang while seated on a stool, and also donned dramatic black sunglasses for the performance. She took the glasses off mid-way during her performance of the song. After her performance, the singer received a standing ovation from the crowd owing to her moving performance.

Talking about her nods at the Grammys this year, Eilish is competing in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video for ‘What Was I Made For?’ and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Never Felt So Alone’.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

