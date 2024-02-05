66th Grammy Awards: Miley Cyrus fan girls over Mariah Carey after winning

Miley Cyrus, who took home her first-ever Grammy award, which was handed to her by Mariah Carey causing the ‘Flowers’ singer to fangirl over the moment. Carey presented Cyrus with the first award of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance. Cyrus was seemingly shocked to hear her name from Carey.

As the singer approached the podium and said: “This is just too iconic. Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment.”

She continued, “And I could’ve missed the award- that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl; it was everything.”

Cyrus noted that she “got sat in my lucky number 3 seat.”

The Grammy winner said there was a story she was not going to tell but being that Carey delivered the trophy to her, she decided to go for it, reports deadline.com.

Carey is connected to butterflies and talked about a little boy that “all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly.”

“His parents gave him a butterfly net,” Cyrus said, adding that the little boy had no luck catching one.

“With no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. And he was OK that he wasn’t going to capture this beautiful butterfly,” she continued.

“And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly.”