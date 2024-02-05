scorecardresearch
66th Grammy Awards: Record of the Year for Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus marked her second win at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards as she clinched the honour for Record of the Year for her song ‘Flowers’.

Miley Cyrus
Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus marked her second win at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards as she clinched the honour for Record of the Year for her song ‘Flowers’. Earlier, she won the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance category for the same song.

The singer beat fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monet and SZA in the Record of the Year category.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner. They wrote: “Congrats Record Of The Year winner – ‘Flowers’ @MileyCyrus #GRAMMYs.”

Miley Cyrus was nominated for six Grammys this year in major categories like record, song and album of the year for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. She has been nominated a total of eight times.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

