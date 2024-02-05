66th Grammy Awards: Shankar Mahadevan says ‘we are proud of you, India’ in acceptance speech

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s ‘Shakti’ band made India proud at the 66th Grammy Awards as it won the Global Music Album honour at the event.

While accepting the honour, Mahadevan said: “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India.”

Mahadevan then dedicated the award to his wife and said: “I would like to dedicate this to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”

The group also has guitarist John Mclaughlin, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan.

The artists mentioned were nominated in the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.