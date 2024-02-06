Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra reunite for a music video; BTS pictures goes viral

The Salman Khan-hosted show finally came to an end on January 28, 2024, with Munawar Faruqui lifting the winner trophy. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and second runners-up of the show. Munawar won the show, Abhishek and Mannara stole hearts with their journey in Bigg Boss 17.

A recent picture of Abhishek and Mannara from Chandigarh has gone viral where the duo is seen shooting for something special. As the picture gained attention on social media, netizens feel that the duo is shooting for a music video.

Mannara is seen wearing a pink saree while Abhishek is seen wearing denim outfit. Now the fans have shared the poster of the song Saanware in which Abhishek and Mannara are twinning in white.