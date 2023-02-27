scorecardresearch
Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan

Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work in films like 'Dev.D'

By News Bureau

Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work in films like ‘Dev.D’, ‘Queen’, ‘Bombay Velvet’ and others, had a fanboy moment when he met the legendary Punjabi musician Gurdas Maan on a flight.

On Monday, the composer took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with him. He wrote: “I usually don’t have ‘fanboy’ moments but today is one of those days. I was lucky to sit next to the ultimate legend, respected Gurdas Maan Sahab, on our flight.”

Sharing what the conversation entailed, Amit further mentioned: “We spoke about music and exchanged stories and it was such a pleasure sharing those few hours with him.”

Meanwhile, the composer’s album ‘Qala’ has been gaining massive traction on social media as many digital creators are using the songs from the album for their reels and video content.

Amit Trivedi’s upcoming album is ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’, the trailer of the film opened to a lot of appreciation from the audience. The film is set to release in theatres on March 17, 2023.

