scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

'Namaste India' is how English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie greeted her fans in the country as she made her debut at Vh1 Supersonic.

By News Bureau

‘Namaste India’ is how English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie greeted her fans in the country as she made her debut at Vh1 Supersonic. The stage was decorated with life size teddy bears. Thousands of fans thronged around the venue to catch a glimpse of her.

As soon as she entered the stage, the crowd went into a frenzy as they cheered, screamed and whistled for her. She even received some gifts including flowers from her fans.

She set the stage ablaze with her chart buster hits such as ‘Friends’, ‘2012’ and ‘Rock a bye’.

What was most interesting to see was that in the sea of crowd only phone flashlights were visible as fans wanted to lock the moment of their favourite artiste performing in front of them live.

She went on the stage and greeted by saying: “Namaste India. How are you feeling, are you feeling good?”

After her performance, she thanked her fans in Hindi by saying “shukriya” for making her debut in the country so successful.

Right before her performance, Nigerian singer CKay took over the crowd and fans couldn’t stop talking about him even after the day got over.

A fan even said: “We want CKay again.”

The ultimate day also saw a performance by youth sensation Anuv Jain, who performed with a guitar, his crowd favourite numbers such as ‘Baarishein’ and ‘Mishri’.

There was a sprinkle of Bollywood too.

Actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar gave a taste of his new album. However, the crowd wanted a dollop of rock and that’s when he sang the iconic track ‘Rock On!’

It was a fitting end for the music fest which also saw performances by Tyga, Divine, rapper Paradox Oaff-Savera and Bob Moses.

Previous article
Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals (Ld)

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

Sports

German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

Sports

Max Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open 2023 champion

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency

News

Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

Sports

Hockey India Senior Women National: MP beat Maharashtra to win title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda attends real-life inspector Avinash’s daughter’s wedding, says it was, ‘surreal’

Sports

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

Sports

Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open

News

Sandhya Mridul unveils her character in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

News

Akshay Kumar says it’s 100% his fault

Health & Lifestyle

Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk

Fashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

Sports

Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US