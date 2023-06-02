scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

K-pop singer Aoora wants to do more collaborative Indo-Korean projects and cultivate a new set of audience through the works of Bappi Lahiri.

By Agency News Desk
Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music
K-Pop artist Aoora

K-pop singer Aoora, who recently released his version of Bappi Lahiri’s cult classic ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, has shared that he wants to do more collaborative Indo-Korean projects and wants to cultivate a new set of audience through the works of Bappi Lahiri.

Aoora is absolutely in love with Bappi da’s music and wishes to bring Indian and Korean fans closer through the celebrated music director’s music.

Aoora said: “I always had a deep desire to work on an Indo-Korean project, and reimagining ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ which has very modern and globally appealing beats took me on a very interesting journey.”

He further mentioned: “Giving a dynamic K-pop twist to a great, nostalgic hit of the 80s was enjoyable and Bappi da’s musical brilliance just blew me away. His music makes me want to do more collaborative projects and bring Indian and Korean fans even closer.”

The uploaded single, which was released under the label of Saregama, on YouTube has also attracted a deluge of compliments from Korean and nostalgic Indian fans. He added: “I am thrilled that the song is on its way to becoming a party anthem in both countries!”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi
Next article
Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Technology

Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

Health & Lifestyle

Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study

News

Fierce first look of Nikhil Siddhartha's next film 'Swayambhu' unveiled

News

Shatrughan Sinha pens an emotional note as daughter Sonakshi Sinha turns 36

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' to release in India a day before US

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Uruguay edge Gambia; Korea upset Ecuador to seal quarterfinal spots

Sports

French Open: Zverev makes winning return, reaches third round

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US