Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also known for his singing prowess, is set to perform live in concert in his hometown Chandigarh & Dubai

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Andhadhun’, is also known for his singing prowess. Who could forget ‘Paani Da Rang’? The actor is set to perform live in concert in his hometown Chandigarh, and Dubai.

The actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and shared two pictures from his jamroom session in which he can be seen rehearsing and having fun working along with his fellow musicians.

He wrote in his tweet, “Jam room. Two gigs lined up. 16th April in Chandigarh. 23rd April in Dubai (sic)”.

Ayushmann started his acting career in films with ‘Vicky Donor’ which became a surprise hit and made him a breakout star.

The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is known for his work in films like ‘October’, ‘Sardar Udham’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Madras Cafe’.

Meanwhile on the cinema front, the actor is currently busy with ‘Dream Girl 2’, which is set to bow in theatres on July 7, 2023.

