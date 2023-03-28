scorecardresearch
BLACKPINK could perform at US state dinner for President of South Korea

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been asked to perform at a state dinner that US President Joe Biden plans to host for President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol when he visits Washington next month, sources said on Tuesday.

By News Bureau
BLACKPINK could perform at US state dinner for President of South Korea
BLACKPINK could perform at US state dinner for President of South Korea

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been asked to perform at a state dinner that US President Joe Biden plans to host for President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol when he visits Washington next month, sources said on Tuesday.

YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, confirmed the offer, saying it is “positively considering” the request, reports Yonhap, a news agency.

The group is currently scheduled to perform in Mexico on the day of the state dinner as part of its world tour.

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has reportedly been asked to also perform at the function together with BLACKPINK. The two previously collaborated on ‘Sour Candy’, included on Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, ‘Chromatica’.

Yoon is set for a state visit to the United States on April 26, where he will hold a summit with US President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner.

Presidential officials declined to discuss the issue, according to Yonhap.

“Nothing’s been decided yet on that particular cultural event,” a presidential official said.

Another official said all details of the state dinner, including its participants, will be determined mainly by the United States as the host country.

