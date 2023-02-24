scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

Singer Mohammed Irfan has released his latest romantic song, 'Tum Mere Ho'; said that it is a song dedicated to the emotions of love and romance.

By News Bureau

Bollywood singer Mohammed Irfan, who has sung songs like ‘Baarish’, ‘Ae Khuda’, ‘Banjara’, ‘Phir Mohabbat’, has released his latest romantic song, ‘Tum Mere Ho’. He said that it is a song dedicated to the emotions of love and romance.

Mohammed said: “‘Tum Mere Ho’ is a romantic song full of love, which will hit everyone’s lips every time they listen to it. People will not be able to live without humming it. Written in simple language and composed very beautifully, this is a song which will capture everyone’s heart and mind.”

Born in Hyderabad, the 37-year-old singer has sung songs in different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. He has collaborated with several well-known music directors in the industry like Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros Anjjan, and Jeet Ganguly.

He is known for his songs such as ‘Dil Sambhal Ja Zara’ from the film ‘Murder 2’, ‘Muskurane’ from ‘Citylights’, ‘Dard Dilo Ke’, among others.

The singer further shared about his latest track and said that the lyrics are very impactful and those who believe in the existence of love or are going through similar feelings will appreciate it.

“Every person who is in love will connect their heart to this song. The music composer of this song, Dr Ankur Sharma has written this song in the simplest words yet heart-touching,” he concluded.

‘Tum Mere Ho’ is released under Dr Ankur Sharma and Dr Lalit V Production banner.

Previous article
Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience
Next article
MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early
This May Also Interest You
News

MC Stan relates to 'Playground S2' contestants, says, 'I myself have been in a similar situation'

Sports

Sumit Nagal, Arjun Kadhe get wildcards for ATP Challenger event in Pune

News

Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint

Health & Lifestyle

Targeted harassment could have driven Telangana medico to attempt suicide: Police

Sports

P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok takes commanding lead in Race to Costa del Sol standings

Sports

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

News

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

News

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US