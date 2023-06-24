scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US

Singer Elton John has said he does not want to perform at one venue in the US for a period of time but is not averse to the idea of a residency elsewhere.

By Agency News Desk
Elton John does not want to perform residency shows in US
Elton John Live Farewell From Dodger Stadium to feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile _ pic courtesy yt

Singer Elton John has said he does not want to perform at one venue in the US for a period of time but is not averse to the idea of a residency elsewhere. The 76-year-old singer won’t give up performing completely when his three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour comes to an end this summer because he’s interested in being based at one venue, but has stated that when the time comes, he won’t be in the US.

Female First UK quoted him as telling Radio Times magazine: “I said when I announced the farewell tour that maybe I would do a residency like Kate Bush did at Hammersmith (in 2014). But not in America. I will not do it in America.”

He continued: “But that’s in the long term. I don’t want to think about the stage – I’ve been on it since I was 17.”

John was also concerned about the political climate in the US. He said: “It’s all going pear-shaped in America. There’s violence, (discriminatory) laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful. There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable. We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQIA+ movement is suffering.”

Elton’s husband, David Furnish – who is also his manager – previously ruled out the possibility of the ‘Candle in the wind’ hitmaker taking on another Las Vegas residency, but didn’t mention anywhere in the US would be unlikely.

A residency is a series of concerts, similar to a concert tour, but performed at one location.

In the 1970s, the singer-songwriter, born Reginald Dwight, was responsible for an astonishing two per cent of all record sales around the world.

In 2021 he scored his eighth UK No 1 album, with ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.

He is set to perform his farewell UK concert at Glastonbury this weekend.

He came out as gay in 1992, and established the Elton John Aids Foundation, raising over $525 million to support HIV-related programmes in 90 countries.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues
Next article
'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup

News

Why Titanic submarine loss 'doesn't seem tragic' to John Cusack

Health & Lifestyle

Depressed patients less likely to take their heart medications

News

‘Casino Royale’ director Martin Campbell says Henry Cavill was ‘too young’ to be James Bond

News

'Spy' trailer blends action, suspense and intrigue

News

Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

Sports

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

News

Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release

News

Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen

News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

Sports

Santos name Turra as head coach

News

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

News

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US