Foo Fighters to reveal 2 drummers after passing of Taylor Hawkins

American rock band Foo Fighters is said to be on the verge of revealing the two drummers who will replace their late bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

By News Bureau

The American rock band Foo Fighters is said to be on the verge of revealing the two drummers who will replace their late bandmate Taylor Hawkins. The band’s Frontman Dave Grohl, 54, bassist Nate Mendel, 54, lead guitarists Pat Smear, 63, and Chris Shiflett, 51, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee, 54, have been left reeling by Taylor’s death on March 25, 2022, aged 50 from a “cardiovascular collapse” while the band were in Colombia, but are now preparing to go back on the road with stand-ins, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told The Sun about how 60-year-old Pearl Jam rocker Matt Cameron – who was a close friend of Taylor’s – and Angels and Airwaves drummer Atom Willard, 49, are in line to become his replacements for the shows: “The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor and the band over the past few months. “Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May.”

The source said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him. They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos’ studio. Matt was a great friend of Taylor’s and is very close with the Foos’ frontman Dave Grohl. The final arrangements are being put in place but it’s looking very likely that Matt will be playing those gigs across the US in summer.”

The Foo Fighters have put on two charity gigs in Taylor’s memory, playing at the London show in Wembley Stadium last September with guest stars including Sir Paul McCartney, 80, as well as Queen’s drummer Roger Taylor, 73, and the band’s guitarist Sir Brian May, 75, who was knighted this week by King Charles.

