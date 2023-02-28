scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Harry Styles teams up with charity to end US gun violence

Singer Harry Styles has been praised after donating a huge sum to a charity dedicated to helping eradicate gun violence across the United States of America.

By News Bureau

Singer Harry Styles has been praised after donating a huge sum to a charity dedicated to helping eradicate gun violence across the United States of America.

The musician teamed up with Everytown for Gun Safety during his tour across North America which included a string of sell-out shows at Los Angeles’ Forum arena, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Harry’s partnership with the charity came just days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24, 2022, which saw 22 people, including the shooter, lose their lives. It emerged that Harry, 29, and his tour promoters, Live Nation had donated $1 million in proceeds from Love On Tour to Everytown Support in order to fund education and research.

The ‘Boyfriends’ singer also met fans from the Students Demand Action across 44 shows in the US including cities such as Chicago and Austin.

As per Mirror.co.uk, during his concerts at the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas, the venue placed a T-shirt on each seat in the stadium promoting the organisation as well as a donation of $100,000.

Styles has also been praised on social media, with one person saying: “I really admire how outspoken @Harry_Styles has been on a number of issues. There are so many reasons to like this guy.”

Previous article
Sharmila Tagore returns to screen with ‘Gulmohar’, says she’s an ‘accidental actor’
Next article
Farhad Samji on 'Pop Kaun': Idea was to create a family binge-watch for all
This May Also Interest You
News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US