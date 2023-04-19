scorecardresearch
Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 – '72 Seasons'

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and ‘Nothing Else Matters’. The new album is titled ’72 Seasons’.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track ’72 Seasons’ is the heavy metal band’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos.

’72 Seasons’ has been released under the home label of Metallica – Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as ‘If Darkness Had a Son’, ‘Screaming Suicide’ and first single ‘Lux Aterna’.

The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.

