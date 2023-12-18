Monday, December 18, 2023
Advertisement
MusicNews

‘High Hukku’ is a musical time machine: King

King joined hands with Nikita Gandhi to ‘High Huku’ - a modern reimagining of a beloved 90s song - and he called the track a musical time machine

By Agency News Desk
King ‘High Hukku’ is a musical time machine
King _pic courtesy news agency

Musician King joined hands with Nikita Gandhi to ‘High Huku’ – a modern reimagining of a beloved 90s song – and he called the track a musical time machine. Reflecting on the song, King said: “‘High Hukku’ is a musical time machine, bridging the nostalgia of the 90s with the energy of today’s beats. It’s a journey through time, and I’m thrilled to rewrite few portions, while retaining its original vibrant tune and give a new experience to music lovers.”

King, the multifaceted talent, not only graces the track with vocals but also serves as the lyricist and music composer. The music producer is Aditya Dev.

Advertisement

Nikhita added, “Collaborating on ‘High Hukku’ has been a great personal musical joyride. As a kid, I used to like this song and would hear it on repeat.”

“The new version is groovy with fresh beats in the track while keeping the lyrical essence of the song same. Wish High Hukky dominates the year end party charts.”

Advertisement
Previous article
'There's no doubt Pakistan can beat Australia here in Australia', says Mohammad Hafeez after Perth loss
Next article
When Karan Johar was Ajay Devgn’s ‘sworn enemy’
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.