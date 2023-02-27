Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan'

Yo Yo Honey Singh has collaborated with singer Hommie Dilliwala and model and actress Aparna Nayr for his latest track ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’.

The rapper spoke about this romantic song which he said has all the potential to be a ‘chartbuster’.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for his hit tracks like ‘Begaani Naar’, ‘Achko Machko’, ‘High Heels’, ‘Break Up Party’, among others, said: “We are coming to rock your world so get moving and grooving with your very own ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’. I want to entertain the audience throughout my life with my music. Whatever I do, should be different. My mindset is not to make a hit single but whatever I’ll do, I have to be different from everyone else.”

Hommie also added: “An upbeat song, ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ promises Yo Yo’s distinctive swag, infused with a soundscape that highlights new age melody.”

Mihir Gulati, who directed the music video also spoke about the idea behind the song and what makes it special.

He said: “We have directed the video on a very large scale, it is very westernised. It narrates love, romance, and passion in an energetic beat that will make your soul happy.”

It features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala, Livia Dumont, and Aparna Nayr, produced by Gaurav Grover, co-produced by Udit Vats, directed by Mihir Gulati.

‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ is out now.