Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

T-Series presents yet another heart winning love song ‘O Maahi,’ that will make you fall in love all over again. Sung by the talented Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring himself alongside beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor, the song marks Danish’s first ever collaboration with T-Series where he’s featuring. Set to release on 28th February ‘O Maahi’ is a beautiful melody composed by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, with lyrics by the esteemed Dr. Shabab Aalam and Er. Mohammad Islam. ‘O Maahi’ promises to be a sweet musical experience that showcases a beautiful tale of love directed by Video Brains. With Danish and Kashika’s beautiful pairing, we sure are excited for this one.

