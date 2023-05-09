scorecardresearch
Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

By Agency News Desk

Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is special as it captures the pain of separation. Nautiyal is all set to release his self-written ballad song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, co-composed by Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin.

The singer recently took to his social media sharing a sneak peak into the song and we see the chemistry between Nautiyal and Samyra Moreir.

Excited about his new song, Nautiyal said: “Love knows no boundaries, but distance can test its limits. ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is a special song for me that captures the pain of separation in a way that will touch your heart.”

“As an artiste, it’s always challenging to try something new but you want a listener to feel the emotions behind the journey. The song evokes certain emotions which will stir your soul. I hope they enjoy this one.”

The song will release on May 11.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
