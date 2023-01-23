Jubin Nautiyal, Yohani comes together with Mame Khan for a folk-fusion ‘Chaudhary’

Producer Bhushan Kumar brings our favourite singing duo Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani together for yet another single and this time with a Rajasthani folk fusion ‘Chaudhary’ with folk artist Mame Khan releasing on 25th January.

Presented by T-Series, music given by ace composer Amit Trivedi, and lyrics penned by Shelle, the track is a modern take on a Rajasthani folk song. The music video directed by Video Brains features Jubin and Yohani themselves alongside Mame Khan, Bhavin Bhanushali & Aayushi Verma.

The duo who has previously worked together on superhit songs like Manike and Tu Saamne Aaye are all set for their third collaboration. With Mame Khan’s folk flair and Amit Trivedi’s music we’re sure that this song it going to be a massive hit.