scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

Keanu Reeves has now reunited with his old buddies from the alternative rock band Dogstar for which Keanu is the bassist and one of its founders.

By Agency News Desk
Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single
Keanu Reeves with his Dogstar Band _ pic courtesy instagram

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves has now reunited with his old buddies from the alternative rock band Dogstar for which Keanu is the bassist and one of its founders. Dogstar have also just released their new single ‘Everything Turns Around’ where the ‘Baba Yaga’ can be seen rocking the bass in the music video. This will mark the first song the band has released in over 23 years.

In addition, the band is slated to release its new comeback album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’ with the three-piece band consisting of Reeves, vocalist Bret Domrose, and drummer Rob Mailhouse confirming that the album will come out on October 6, 2023.

Also, the band has embarked on its new tour which kicked off in North America and will be heading to countries such as Canada and Japan. The single had received a very positive response, over which Reeves and the rest of the group thanked listeners on social media, saying that the positive reception is only encouraging them to play more and work on new material.

This is indeed some big news as the band hasn’t released any new material since their album ‘Mr. Big’ which launched back in 2000. Dogstar enjoyed limited success in the 1990s where the band mixed hard rock, alternative rock, punk rock and garage rock creating simple but power packed energetic songs, which also helped them deliver energetic shows.

Much of the band’s own material was influenced by bands from the ‘90s Grunge movement which was a response to the 1980s Los Angeles based hair metal or glam metal scene, which had begun to turn rock and metal stale and extremely predictable, as bands such as Poison, Bon Jovi and Extreme had all started releasing pop-metal songs which was losing its charm.

The Grunge scene which was pioneered by different Seattle based bands such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, TAD, Candlebox, Pearl Jam and Green River among many more, each with their own unique style such as Nirvana’s punkish style or Alice In Chains and Soundgarden’s heavy metal sound, had aided in rock’n roll revival.

Dogstar was among those who were inspired by the simple but harsh and no-nonsense style of the Grunge scene. The band was formed in 1991 and was active till 2002 before splitting up. Reeves pursued his acting career while the others worked on independent projects.

Dogstar was seen playing in front of a big audience back recently and since then, they are not stopping.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show
Next article
Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan
This May Also Interest You
News

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

News

Salman Khan says, ‘You are an escapist’ to Jad Hadid on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

News

Christopher Nolan: Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude

Technology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US