King calls his Vh1 Supersonic debut a ‘milestone moment’

Singer-songwriter King, who is set to make his debut at the multi-genre music festival Vh1 Supersonic, has said that performing at the festival is a milestone moment for him. The upcoming festival boasts of an impressive array of headliners, including Major Lazer Soundsystem, King, A$AP Ferg, Adam Beyer, along with Yotto, The Midnight, Ben Sims, Undercatt, Victor Ruiz, Ankytrixx, Gurbax, Sick Flip, HanuMankind, Lothika, Naezy, The F16s, Tsumyoki + GTC, Dappest x ADL, Gandhar (Live), Mary Ann, Raj, Saachi, Wild Wild Women, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, and Browncoat.

Addressing his excitement for his debut, King said: “Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me, and I’m thrilled to bring my energy and music to such an iconic stage. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can’t wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can’t wait to create some special memories with everyone out there. See you soon! It’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

Along with King, Ben Sims also marks his Vh1 Supersonic debut this year. Ben is renowned for his mastery of techno beats and pulsating rhythms.

Speaking about his debut in India, Ben Sims said, “Really looking forward to playing at VH1 Supersonic, it’s my first time in India and after hearing so much about the growing Techno scene over there, I’m keen to experience it for myself.”

Vh1 Supersonic is set to be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, from February 16 to February 18, 2024.