Liam Payne credits One Direction friends with helping him through 'dark time'

The 29-year-old pop star, part of One Direction, singer Liam Payne has credited his One Direction bandmates with helping him through "a dark time." 

By News Bureau

Singer Liam Payne has credited his One Direction bandmates with helping him through “a dark time.” The 29-year-old pop star shot to fame as part of One Direction in 2010 alongside Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles and although the group has been on hiatus since 2016, Liam felt it was “massively important” that he supported Louis at the premiere of his documentary ‘All of Those Voices’ on Thursday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told On Demand Entertainment: “I’m feeling good, I’m so excited. I was trying to surprise Louis by coming in but I didn’t know how I was going to get in otherwise.”

“It was massively important for me to be here, I’ll be honest with you – all the boys have been here for me and I’ve suffered a bit of a dark time in my life at the moment, and honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the boys.”

The ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker, who has five-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl but has been dating Kate Cassidy since October last year, went on to add that he was “so excited” to see the new documentary.

He added: “I’m so excited to see this. I can’t wait. He is so passionate about what he does. Even being here, it is so nostalgic and these guys are all amazing so I am really excited for him.”

Last month, Payne said that while he “cannot imagine” a reunion of the band just yet, he would be “surprised” if their paths didn’t cross again in one way or another at some point.

He said: “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that. I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too.”

Tulsi Kumar springs a virtual surprise on her fans!
Lucy Liu didn't have a plan when she decided to become a single mother
