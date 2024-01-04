Thursday, January 4, 2024
Lil Nas X teases follow up to album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X has shared a teaser on Instagram for what appears to be his next musical project

By Agency News Desk
Rapper Lil Nas X has shared a teaser on Instagram for what appears to be his next musical project. In the post, Lil Nas X shared both an image and a video, the former features the Grammy winner against a grainy black-and-white background holding a large machine gun while sporting a lavish white gown and angel wings, while the latter is a backdrop of a rainy landscape over a field of green that showcases the rapper’s holographic logo formed from raindrops, reports People magazine.

“I know it’s been 2 years but….y’all ready for a show?” Lil Nas X captioned the post referring to his 2021 debut album Montero.

As per People, in November, Lil Nas X’s latest post released a snippet of a new track on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption: “Y’all mind if i enter my christian era ?”

“Father stretch my hands/ The lonely road seems to last the longest,” he crooned in the corresponding clip. “Help me with my plans/ Everything seems to go nowhere,” he crooned in the snippet.

Lil Nas X released Montero in September 2021, which he had previously announced with an over-the-top pregnancy shoot, featuring a bump and flower crown.

He told People that he came up with the idea to do the shoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on his new song ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ for the first time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot’.”

