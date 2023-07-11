scorecardresearch
Madonna defers North American leg of 'Celebration' tour due to medical condition

Madonna has announced that due to her medical emergency last month, the North American dates of her 'Celebration' tour will be rescheduled to an unspecified future time

Madonna defers North American leg of 'Celebration' tour
Madonna has announced that due to her medical emergency last month, the North American dates of her ‘Celebration’ tour will be rescheduled to an unspecified future time, reports ‘Variety’. The tour will now begin in Europe in October.

The previously scheduled European dates are slated to begin on October 14 in London and carry on through the European mainland for seven weeks before concluding with two more London dates on December 5 and 6.

The North American tour was scheduled to resume on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York City, but the status of those dates is unclear, ‘Variety’ adds.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” the 64-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram, according to ‘Variety’. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

She added: “My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

The ‘Celebration’ tour was set to commemorate Madonna’s 40th anniversary of her career that would take her to 43 cities across the world through the beginning of next year.

The tour was originally scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and rehearsals were nearing completion, but the singer was rushed to the hospital on June 24 because of an unspecified “serious bacterial infection” that led to a several-day stay in an intensive care unit, according to an Instagram post from her manager Guy Oseary.

