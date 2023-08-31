scorecardresearch
MC Square says 'Laado' is a blend of his personal experiences, essence of Haryana's culture

By Agency News Desk
The winner of  ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, rapper MC Square, who has released his new single ‘Laado’, has called it a blend of his personal experiences and the essence of Haryana’s culture. The track has playful lyrics, dynamic beats and a magnetic energy, and is poised to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide. Representing the regional roots with the essence of modern Haryanvi culture, ‘Laado’ is a musical testament to love and dedication that will get the audiences hooked.

Talking about the song, Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square shared: “Laado is a blend of my personal experiences and the essence of Haryana’s culture. For me, it is a stepping stone to flawlessly combine contemporary hip-hop with regional Haryanvi, so the world gets to experience the cultural flavours through music. I am thrilled to share ‘Laado’ with the world and I hope it becomes as special to the listeners as it is to me.”

It is a vivacious musical journey that captures the essence of Haryanvi culture and charm. The track narrates a story of unwavering devotion, where MC Square weaves a narrative of love and determination.

The electrifying track encapsulates the tale of a young lover who goes to great lengths to win the affection of his beloved “Laado.” MC Square’s ability to seamlessly blend traditional Haryanvi influences with contemporary hip-hop elements showcases his prowess as a true artist and a proud representative of Haryana.

The hard-hitting production by Hiten, coupled with MC Square’s unmatched lyricism, creates an irresistible fusion that promises an unforgettable musical experience. The song creates a visual masterpiece, making it an unforgettable sensory experience with a lawless blend of grace and power.

MC Square is known for rapping in his mother tongue – Haryanvi and for combining his lyrical dexterity with his charming dialect. He has also done collaborations with notable artists such as Paradox, Amrit Maan, and Shehnaaz Gill.

