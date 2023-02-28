scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Mohd Danish’s romantic single ‘O Maahi’ featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful

By Pooja Tiwari
Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor
Mohd Danish’s romantic single 'O Maahi' featuring Kashika Kapoor

T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor giving us a perfect romantic vibe. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the track is a composition by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, with lyrics written by Dr. Shabab Aalam and Er. Mohammad Islam. The music video created by Video Brains showcases a beautiful tale of a couple in love that is sure to leave you in awe. The adorable chemistry between Danish and in the music video truly justifies the beauty of the song.

Talking about the song, singer Mohd Danish said, “I feel blessed to be part of such a beautiful song with soothing melody, and heartwarming lyrics. Filming the music video with Kashika Kapoor was definitely an amazing experience. Kashika is an amazing person to work with and we both had a wonderful time shooting for the song. I hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Kashika Kapoor who features in this music video alongside Mohd Danish, said, “Working with T-Series and Danish has been an incredible experience. The song is a beautiful representation of love, and I am glad that I am a part of it. It was even more memorable because of the picturesque location which fit the theme of the song perfectly.”

Music composer Tabish Ali said, “Composing the music for ‘O Maahi’ was a truly rewarding experience. We wanted the melody to reflect the emotions of the lyrics, and we are excited to see how the listeners respond to the final product.”

Music composer Naila Nawaz said, “Working on ‘O Maahi’ was a memorable experience. As a musician, it’s always exciting to be a part of a project that speaks to the heart, and we hope our music does justice to the beautiful lyrics and visuals of the song.”

Video Brains, the creator of this music video, said, “I feel really proud to have directed the music video of ‘O Maahi.’ It’s a beautiful representation of love, and we wanted to capture the emotions and essence of the song in our visuals. We hope the audience enjoys watching it.”

T-Series’ ‘O Maahi’ is sung by Mohd Danish music by Tabish Ali & Naila Nawaz and lyrics penned by Dr. Shabab Aalam & Er. Mohammad Islam. Created by Video Brains ‘O Maahi’ is now out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel.

Previous article
Priyanka Chopra plays an elite spy with no past memory in 'Citadel' first-look
Next article
Obesity in pregnancy more deadly for mother, baby: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US