Mohd Danish’s romantic single ‘O Maahi’ featuring Kashika Kapoor is sure to melt your hearts! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

T-Series just released a new love track ‘O Maahi’ in the mesmerising voice of Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish featuring beautiful actress Kashika Kapoor giving us a perfect romantic vibe. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the track is a composition by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, with lyrics written by Dr. Shabab Aalam and Er. Mohammad Islam. The music video created by Video Brains showcases a beautiful tale of a couple in love that is sure to leave you in awe. The adorable chemistry between Danish and in the music video truly justifies the beauty of the song.

Talking about the song, singer Mohd Danish said, “I feel blessed to be part of such a beautiful song with soothing melody, and heartwarming lyrics. Filming the music video with Kashika Kapoor was definitely an amazing experience. Kashika is an amazing person to work with and we both had a wonderful time shooting for the song. I hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Kashika Kapoor who features in this music video alongside Mohd Danish, said, “Working with T-Series and Danish has been an incredible experience. The song is a beautiful representation of love, and I am glad that I am a part of it. It was even more memorable because of the picturesque location which fit the theme of the song perfectly.”

Music composer Tabish Ali said, “Composing the music for ‘O Maahi’ was a truly rewarding experience. We wanted the melody to reflect the emotions of the lyrics, and we are excited to see how the listeners respond to the final product.”

Music composer Naila Nawaz said, “Working on ‘O Maahi’ was a memorable experience. As a musician, it’s always exciting to be a part of a project that speaks to the heart, and we hope our music does justice to the beautiful lyrics and visuals of the song.”

Video Brains, the creator of this music video, said, “I feel really proud to have directed the music video of ‘O Maahi.’ It’s a beautiful representation of love, and we wanted to capture the emotions and essence of the song in our visuals. We hope the audience enjoys watching it.”

