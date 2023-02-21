scorecardresearch
Director and editor Nitin FCP’s new song ‘Bade Din Se’ is crashing the internet

Amidst this Valentine's fever, director and editor Nitin FCP has shared his brand-new music video, ‘Bade Din Se’ which has made netizens go gaga.

Nitin FCP's new song 'Bade Din Se'
Nitin FCP- Bade Din Se - Soundarya Sharma - Sameer Mark

The season of love is here! The aura feels warm and cherry-red. But no matter how romantic the season is, it is always incomplete without a love song. Thus, amidst this Valentine’s fever, famous director and editor Nitin FCP has shared his brand new music video, ‘Bade Din Se’ which has made netizens go gaga.

This is a love song with heart-touching lyrics and a beautiful storyline. It vocalised the feeling of meeting your partner after a long time. We are sure this song might have become a favourite for all couples who are in a long-distance relationship. The music video features Big Boss 16 fame actress Soundarya Sharma and actor Sameer Mark.

Directed by Nitin FCP, the music is given by the one and only Sajid Wajid. While the lyrics are penned by Sajid and Neetu Pandey Kranti, the song is soulfully sung by Muskaan and Altamash Faridi. Bade Din Se was released on the official YouTube channel of Taaleem Music and has already crossed more than a million views in just two days.

On the tremendous success of this latest music video, director Nitin FCP says, “We have tried to convey the emotion of love and longing in this romantic song. And I’m glad that you guys liked it. The amount of love that is being showered on us is truly overwhelming. This collaboration with talented artists was great, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Nitin FCP is a talented person who has achieved such heights in his career and is now channeling his energy toward creating some goody-goody music videos. His recently released song Tumhe Dil for Zee Music Company, featuring Paras Arora & Sanchi Rai was also a chartbuster. His other works includes songs like O Mahadeva, Le Jaana, Ye Batao, Mehendi Lagi Hai, Chinta Na Kar Yaar, and many more. He has many upcoming projects looming over the horizon, and we wish him good luck with the same.

