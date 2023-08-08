Panther collabs with Spectra for 'Samajh Rahi Hai': It's ode to special girl

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Known for their memorable appearance on ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, rapper Panther has once again collaborated with Spectra for a new track ‘Samajh Rahi Hai’, which he calls an ‘ode’ to a special girl, who has mesmerised them like magicians.

This collaboration is not the first between Panther and Spectra (Shubham Pal), as their earlier hit ‘Loriyan’ left an indelible mark on the ‘MTV Hustle’. The heartfelt tribute to mothers resonated with audiences worldwide, and showcased the duo’s ability to create music with emotional depth and resonance.

In ‘Samajh Rahi Hai’, Panther and Spectra weave a tale of magnetic attraction, telling the story of a girl who effortlessly captivates the hearts of countless boys. The lyrics are not just catchy, but also deeply relatable, touching on the universal theme of love and infatuation.

Talking about the song, Panther shared: “My latest track ‘Samjh Rahi Hai’ is a dreamy and vibey collaboration with my brother Spectra. It’s an ode to a special girl who has us mesmerised like magicians. The catchy beat and energetic lyrics will make you want to dance as much as we did during the making.”

Panther called working with Spectra an ‘adventurous joy’. “Our previous collaboration on ‘Loriyan’ was well received, and we decided to work on more songs together. It is really special working with him. I’m excited for everyone to experience the magic of ‘Samjh Rahi Hai’.”

Hailing from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, the songs that propelled Panther to stardom on ‘Hustle 2.0’ include — ‘Bus Ek Baar’, ‘Bhasad’, ‘Vande Matram’, ‘UP Se’, ‘Pagal Kuttey’, and many others.

Talking about Panther, Spectra expressed, “At first, I didn’t see Panther as a co-contestant on the show (Hustle 2.0). But as time passed, we became like brothers, and I cherish that bond. During the show, we collaborated on ‘Loriyan’, a song that became popular with the masses.”

“We had another track called ‘Samajh Rahi Hai’, which we didn’t pursue initially. However, Panther always asked about it, and one day, I decided to complete the song. Since we both lived in Noida, I went to his house.Together, we finalised the beat, recorded the song, and knew it was a banger. I’ve also made another special song with Panther, which means a lot to both of us,” added Spectra.

The inaugural episode of ‘Hustle 2.0’ witnessed Spectra’s awe-inspiring performance of the song ‘Kaalarism’, leaving everyone spellbound. Spectra’s music connects with listeners, expressing their own joys, challenges, and goals, whether it be the intensely emotional ‘Tum Nazar’, the captivating ‘Behtareen’, or the upbeat, contagious ‘Masroof’.

‘Samajh Rahi Hai’ will be released on August 9.

Meanwhile, Panther has also collaborated with the renowned record label Kalamkaar, owned by Raftaar, resulting in two sensational hit songs called ‘Best’, and ‘Clout’ feat Deep Kalsi.

