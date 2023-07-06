scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output

The Salman Khan-starrer sports-drama film 'Sultan' clocked seven years of its release on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output
Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output

The Salman Khan-starrer sports-drama film ‘Sultan’ clocked seven years of its release on Thursday. As much as the film connected with the audience at large, it also boasted of an amazing soundtrack.

Papon, who sang ‘Bulleya’ from the film, has shared that the song’s original version was quite different compared to the final output.

Celebrating seven years of the song, Papon said, “I am truly grateful for the love and support that Bulleya has received over the past years. I would like to mention Vishal Shekhar, who composed the track and Irshad Kamil, who wrote the beautiful lyrics. It was interesting how they approached the song for me.”

The singer shared that the composers had a very different perspective towards the song. He recollected that while he was singing the song, Vishal and Shekhar took a break and had a conversation with him.

“They said, ‘Bro, let’s just think about it.’ They were considering the song in a different way, perhaps a higher pitch. When they returned to me and I asked if they are okay? Is this working?’ They said, ‘This is sounding like gold,’ and I vividly remember Vishal’s words. This song holds a special place in all our lives wherever we go now, and I am really happy to be the voice behind this song,” he added.

Sultan was a sports drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in in lead roles.

‘Bulleya’ is a melodious fusion of Sufi and contemporary music, beautifully blending traditional sounds with modern arrangements.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS
Next article
Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

News

“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’

Technology

Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system

Technology

Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet

Technology

Industry needs to work closely with govt on new data protection bill: Experts

News

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

News

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

News

Jaani on 'Jatti Fan': Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics

News

Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

Technology

Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

Technology

Spotify ends Apple in-app payment for premium subscribers

News

Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'

News

Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' to release on October 27

News

Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on Heli Daruwala

Technology

High BMI a poor indicator of death risk among overweight people: Study

Technology

Threads using decentralised protocol clear victory for our cause: Mastodon CEO

News

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US