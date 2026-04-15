Quavo Shows Support For Cardi B Amid Offset Divorce Drama

Quavo is making it clear that not all ties are broken, even as drama continues to unfold between Cardi B and Offset. Quavo was spotted at Cardi B’s sold out show in Florida, vibing in the crowd and rapping along to classic Migos tracks. Videos from the night show him fully engaged in the performance, proving that despite past tensions, his support for Cardi hasn’t changed. This moment comes at a time when Cardi B is in the middle of a highly public divorce from Offset.

The situation has been far from quiet. Court filings earlier this year revealed that Offset had requested a DNA test related to Cardi’s newborn, a move that added more intensity to an already messy split. While part of the request was denied, another part was approved, keeping the legal battle active.

Cardi originally filed for divorce in 2024 and has been pushing for primary custody of their children. The former couple share three kids together, and the separation has continued to play out both in court and in public.

What makes Quavo’s appearance stand out is the history behind it. As a former member of Migos alongside Offset, their relationship has had its own complications over the years. Seeing Quavo publicly support Cardi during this phase signals a shift in dynamics that fans are noticing.

At the same time, Cardi has not completely shut the door on Offset when it comes to personal matters. Reports suggest she has reached out to support him during a separate life threatening situation, showing that despite the divorce, things are not entirely black and white.

Quavo’s presence at the concert was not just about music. It was a statement. In the middle of relationship drama, legal battles, and past group tensions, alliances are clearly evolving.