Rajniesh Duggal: Shooting for 'Rabba' was intriguing & challenging

Actor Rajniesh Duggal has opened up on the shooting experience of the upcoming romantic song ‘Rabba’, and shared that it was intriguing, with some sequences presenting challenges.

The song stars Rajniesh and Delbar Arya.

Speaking about the same, Rajniesh, known for his work in movies like ‘1920’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, shared: “It’s a love song that revolves around heartbreak. I portray the character of a guy who experiences intense heartbreak upon reuniting with his lover after a long time, only to discover that she’s getting married.”

“His world is shaken, and he feels utterly shocked as his entire life is turned upside down. All he yearns for is another opportunity. The video beautifully captures this narrative, featuring a unique ending,” said the actor.

Talking about the shooting experience for the song, the ‘Laal Rang’ fame actor said: “The shooting for the song was intriguing, with some sequences presenting challenges. The concluding sequence was particularly intense, leading to a moment of breakdown.”

“After Delbar and I executed that shot and left the set, both the Maltese crew and our crew were moved to tears. It sparked a realisation about the depth of drama and emotion depicted in Indian songs and movies,” he added.

Delbar said: “My character is highly emotional. While she presents herself as strong and selfish outwardly, in reality, she is deeply caring and silently sacrifices herself for the happiness of others. The storyline revolves around a love story where trust and faith play crucial roles in any relationship.”

‘Rabba’ promises to be a soul-stirring melody that celebrates love and longing, offering audiences an enchanting journey through its heartfelt lyrics and soulful composition.

Presented by Tres Monstruo and directed by Suman Guha, the song will be released on February 22.