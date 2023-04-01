scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as 'Mercy', 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Genda Phool' among many others

By News Bureau
Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'
Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as ‘Mercy’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Genda Phool’ among many others, rapper Badshah has a unique playlist that he listens to.

Going beyond hip-hop, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has a playlist that includes unusual choices for a rapper such as Amit Trivedi.

What does his playlist look like? Badshah told IANS: “‘Players’ by me and Karan Aujla, ‘Escapism’ by Raye, ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ by MC Stan, ‘Ghodey Pe Sawar’ by Amit Trivedi and ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by King.”

The 37-year-old rapper’s latest release is his album ‘3:00 AM Sessions’ from which the song ‘Sanak’ is currently ruling on social media. The track in just two weeks has garnered 8,515,027 views on streaming website Youtube.

Previous article
Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event
Next article
Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer
This May Also Interest You
News

Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Sports

Legends League Cricket Masters registers overall reach of 1.48 billion across the world

News

Arjun celebrates 7 years of 'Ki & Ka', posts pic with Kareena

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan flaunt their traditional looks at NMACC event

Fashion & Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid shares pictures from NMACC event, calls it ‘incredible’

News

Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly gorgeous in a silver glittery saree with an off-shoulder blouse at NMACC event

News

Deepika Padukone is 'dead' seeing Shah Rukh Khan's black suit look

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose at The Great Indian Musical event ‘ignore’ Karisma Kapoor Netizens feel bad for her

Health & Lifestyle

Akbar Allahabadi used wit & sarcasm to dissect society (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they make stylish entry at NMACC event

News

Emily Ratajkowski plans to become a screenwriter and novelist

News

When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh’s hand with a huge smile at  the NMACC opening; Fans are melting

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beauty in see through gown arrives with husband Nick Jonas at NMACC event

News

Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger

News

Keanu Reeves gifts engraved Rolex watches to 'John Wick' stunt team

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US