Rashmeet Kaur’s biggest project of her life fuses Hip-Hop, Pop, with 25 artistes on board

Singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for the viral hit song ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and has lent her voice to the song ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’, has shared that she is currently working on her next project which will is the biggest project of her life.

Her ambitious project is an album which fuses the elements of Hip-Hop and Pop.

Talking about her future plans, the singer told IANS: “In the future, I’ll be singing in more films, definitely, and there will be more playback numbers coming out, this year and next year, in the beginning. Also, I’m working on the biggest project of my life. It’s a Hip-Hop album, it’s both Hip-Hop and Pop. I’m looking forward to it. There are around 25 artistes featuring on this album, including the music producers and the collaborators.”

She continued: “So yes, it’s something that I’ve been working on for the last three years now. And I’m super excited and super stoked to be announcing it very soon. It’s very close and very precious to me. Let’s see. Looking forward to all the releases; this year and next year are going to be a banger, I feel.”

Sharing her experience of singing the track for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer, Rashmeet said that singing for ‘Tejas,’ especially a very prominent and inspirational, high-tempo, high-energy track, is an incredible experience for her.

“This is the first time I’m singing something so patriotic in this space. Whoever listens to this song is instantly going to be amped up. I think it’s a great opportunity that I got, and it sounds beautiful. Also, Kangana Ranaut is doing proper justice to it. So yes, I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

The singer shared that it was quite a new zone for her as she knew beforehand that the song will be picturised on Kangana.

Rashmeet said: “Music director Shashwat and the film’s director Sarvesh told me that Kangana Ranaut is the protagonist in the film. It’s a war film, so this is something very new, the zone, and I’ve always been very patriotic when it comes to India and representing my country.”

“I’m very happy that I got to sing for a war film, and Kangana, who’s a very strong-headed and opinionated woman. So, she’s going to be the face of the song, the face of my voice, which is definitely a feather in the cap,” she added.