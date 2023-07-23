scorecardresearch
Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

American hard rock band Creed is finally making its comeback after the band split up in 2004 teasing their new show as, the band will be headlining the Summer of '99 cruise festival in April 2024

By Agency News Desk

Bringing back the nostalgia of the late 1990s and early 2000s, American hard rock band Creed is finally making its comeback after the band split up in 2004 teasing their new show as, the band will be headlining the Summer of ’99 cruise festival in April 2024. They will also be joined by groups such as 3 Doors Down and Nine Days.

The multi-platinum band, known for its various hits such as ‘My Sacrifice’, ‘With Arms Wide Open’ and ‘One Last Breath’ split up in 2004 and then reunited in 2009 and released their fourth album ‘Full Circle’ and last played live in 2012.

While singer Scott Stapp embarked on a solo career after the split, the rest of the band members which include lead guitarist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Philips and bassist Brian Marshall went on to form the highly acclaimed hard rock group Alter Bridge, with Myles Kennedy as both lead singer and rhythm and co-lead guitarist.

Certified platinum and having sold more than 60 million records worldwide, Creed is one of the best-selling bands of all time. The band has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards, winning one for ‘My Sacrifice’ as well as winning four American Music Awards and getting two MTV Music Video Awards nominations.

Despite being all the rage in the 1990s and early 2000’s, the band has also been called the ‘Most Hated Rock Band in the World’ alongside Nickelback, both of whom have derisively been called ‘butt rock’, ‘emo rock’ and ‘wanna be hard rockers’. This is due to singer Scott Stapp’s singing which has been accused of copying Eddie Vedder from the popular rock band Pearl Jam while not letting the rest of the members showcase their full talent.

The band was also heavily critiqued for their basic and similar sounding rock riffs as well as trying to copy the Seattle bands from the 1990s Grunge scene such as Nirvana, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Candlebox.

While Alter Bridge has received a far more favourable reception, Creed’s reception has improved over time, and even today they dominate rock radios.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
