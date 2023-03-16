scorecardresearch
Ruskin Bond in Sidhant Kapoor’s mark debut with ‘Beparwah’

Sidhant Kapoor releases 'Beparwah', a single about slum children based on the poem ‘Slum Children at Play’ by legendary author Ruskin Bond.

By agency
Sidhant Kapoor | Ruskin Bond | Beparwah

Noted musician Sidhant Kapoor is releasing his latest single titled ‘Beparwah’, inspired by the spirited life of children from the slums, as depicted in the poem ‘Slum Children at Play’ by legendary writer Ruskin Bond. The verses touched Sidhant’s heart and inspired him to compose Beparwah as a song that celebrates the carefree nature of street children. The single released in a gala ceremony at the Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai in the presence of guest star Tabu and other eminent guests; Sidhant’s father actor-singer Ruhan Kapoor, Paul Marshal, Tejas Verma, Gunjan Sinha and Somansh Dangwal.

To get the rights, Sidhant went all the way to meet the revered writer at his famous home in the hills of Mussoorie. Mr. Bond was moved by Sidhant’s passion. He not only gave his permission but narrated the poem in the track and made a special appearance in the video. Making this video his first-ever appearance in a music video.

Sidhant left no stone unturned to bring out the essence of the song. He brought The Sunshine Orchestra on board to perform the strings section of his composition. The talented orchestra is composer A R Rahman’s dream project where he nurtured children from economically and socially difficult homes to become expert musicians. To mix his opus, Sidhant sought out the genius of Platinum Billboard charting sound engineer, Guy Gabriel, to give it an international sound.

The song is accompanied by a music video that showcases the talents of leading choreographer and debutant director Paul Marshal. The music video tells a heartfelt story and features some outstanding dance by three popular child dancers Tejas Verma, Gunjan Sinha and Somansh Dangwal. Tejas and Gunjan were the winners of the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The quality-conscious Sidhant got ace film editor Bunty Nagi on board to edit his first music video.

Film star Tabu spoke in support of the project, “Music is such a powerful tool for bringing about change. It is heartwarming to see Sidhant continue the musical legacy. First, the poem and now the song really puts things into perspective for everyone. We all need to learn how to stop pitying ourselves in situations and rise above that to see the bigger picture. We are all blessed with the gift of life and we should cherish each moment. Watching Sidhant’s music video was such a moving experience.”

Sidhant speaks of the poem’s message, “Beparwah is inspired from the carefree mindset of street children who remain happy and cheerful despite being deprived of the basics many times. On the other hand, even though we are supposedly the ‘privileged’ ones, we are constantly worried and are not really living our life to the fullest. So we are the ones who need to learn from them. Quoting Ruskin Bond sir who has written the poetry that planted this seed in my head – You’ll fuss and fret through life, while they do all the living.”

Sidhant has been creating music for international projects for over 16 years now. He is pleased to show the world his debut music video and hopes that the release of this track touches the heart of all who hear it, just as the poem had touched his heart.

Sidhant Kapoor had the honour of learning from and being inspired by his legendary singer grandfather, Mahendra Kapoor, as well as his father, actor-singer Ruhan Kapoor, who belong to a musical family in India. He studied Indian Classical Music under Pandit Murli Manohar Shukla, one of India’s most prominent Indian Classical Music teachers, and had the fortune to learn jazz piano from Xavier Fernandes. Sidhant earned his post-graduate degree in music composition at the esteemed Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance.

Since a young age, Sidhant has been writing music for record labels in the UK and the USA. His music has been well accepted and used by reputable television networks including BBC, MTV, Discovery, ITV1, Sky, and Animal Planet, as well as films from the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Australia, Poland, Switzerland, etc. In addition, his music was used in the critically acclaimed Spanish film “Un Espejo En El Cielo,” directed by Oscar nominee Iciar Bollain. His music has also been featured in popular television shows such as Coronation Street, Ms. Marvel, The Good Place, Cruising with Jane McDonald, Awkward, Britain’s Next Top Model, Betty en York, You Me Her, and many others. Sidhant recently worked with Mr. John Ashton Thomas, Hollywood composer and chief orchestrator for Mr. Hans Zimmer, on a project for a British music company.

