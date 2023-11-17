scorecardresearch
Sabrina Carpenter releases festive holiday EP, ‘Fruitcake’

By Editorial Desk
Sabrina Carpenter | Fruitcake _ pic courtesy Sarah Carpenter

Today, platinum singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter releases her debut holiday EP, fruitcake. The six-song collection is filled with original seasonal tracks and includes the previously released, ‘A Nonsense Christmas’, which is a festive twist on Sabrina’s smash hit, ‘Nonsense’. The new rendition of the fan-favourite single is filled with holiday-themed innuendos that capture the spirit of Christmas. fruitcake was produced by John Ryan (Harry Styles, Charlie Puth, John Legend) and Julian Bunetta (One Direction, Anitta).

Fruitcake is a continuation of Sabrina’s holiday celebrations as she recently released the official music video for ‘Feather’ on Halloween in honour of the spooky season. Described as “instantly iconic” by Cosmopolitan, the music video amassed an impressive 5.2M views within one week of release.

The EP arrives as Sabrina is on the road with Taylor Swift for the South American leg of the highly acclaimed Era’s Tour. Sabrina will continue the run in Australia and Singapore at the top of next year. Next month, Sabrina will also perform at select Jingle Ball dates including Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Atlanta.

fruitcake tracklist

  • A Nonsense Christmas
  • buy me presents
  • santa doesn’t know you like i do
  • cindy lou who
  • is it new years yet?
  • white xmas
