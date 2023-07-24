Musical duo Sachet-Parampara are once again all set to take the music world by storm with their latest track, “Har Har Mahadev” produced by Bhushan Kumar. A powerful and soul-stirring devotional song that pays homage to Lord Shiva, the duo has given it a contemporary spin by infusing rock beats, rap phrases, and their signature powerful vocals.

The music video, shot by Team Savio Sandhu, captures the essence of Sachet-Parampara’s creative vision, as they adorn traditional Indian attire and emanate a whole new energy and spunk, testament to their versatility as Indian musicians.

Says Sachet Tandon, “Lord Shiva has always been an inspiration for us, and we wanted to create a musical offering that pays homage to his divine energy. With ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ we aimed to retain the essence of traditional devotion while infusing it with modern elements that resonate with the youth of today.”

Adds Parampara Tandon, “This track is close to our hearts, as it allows us to explore our musical boundaries. ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is not just a song; it is a celebration.”

Prepare to embark on a divine musical journey like never before with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ produced by T-Series. Featuring Sachet

& Parampara Tandon, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.