scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Har Har Mahadev: Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist

Sachet-Parampara, are once again all set to take the music world by storm with their latest track, 'Har Har Mahadev'.

By Editorial Desk
Har Har Mahadev Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist
Har Har Mahadev Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist

Musical duo Sachet-Parampara are once again all set to take the music world by storm with their latest track, “Har Har Mahadev” produced by Bhushan Kumar. A powerful and soul-stirring devotional song that pays homage to Lord Shiva, the duo has given it a contemporary spin by infusing rock beats, rap phrases, and their signature powerful vocals.

The music video, shot by Team Savio Sandhu, captures the essence of Sachet-Parampara’s creative vision, as they adorn traditional Indian attire and emanate a whole new energy and spunk, testament to their versatility as Indian musicians.

Says Sachet Tandon, “Lord Shiva has always been an inspiration for us, and we wanted to create a musical offering that pays homage to his divine energy. With ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ we aimed to retain the essence of traditional devotion while infusing it with modern elements that resonate with the youth of today.”

Adds Parampara Tandon, “This track is close to our hearts, as it allows us to explore our musical boundaries. ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is not just a song; it is a celebration.”

Prepare to embark on a divine musical journey like never before with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ produced by T-Series. Featuring Sachet

& Parampara Tandon, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate
Next article
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM
This May Also Interest You
News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

Sports

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets eliminated from the house

Technology

Microsoft tests new feature in Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh flaunts toned physique, gives a glimpse of Rocky’s lavish lifestyle and giving Monday Motivashiun

News

Quentin Tarantino was spotted at cinema seeing 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

Sports

Ashes: 'It ranks as one of the luckiest escapes', says Michael Vaughan after rain saved Australia in Manchester Test

News

Doja Cat angered at fans for naming her fanbase 'kittenz'

News

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

Sports

Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate

Technology

YouTube testing viewer-created Shorts featuring comments

Sports

Leaders Botafogo rally late to earn draw with Santos

Sports

‘He knows how I play’: Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US