Soham Mukherji: I see my father as my biggest role model

Soham Mukherji: I see my biggest role model
Music Producer and Vocalist Soham Mukherji

Singer and music producer Soham Mukherji is successfully making his way into the music industry. He has already worked on many projects, and a couple of them have garnered tremendous responses. The artist started his journey by being a music producer in Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable and besides this, he has delivered numerous hits.

Well, apart from the career we are pursuing, there’s a personal life that has its own journey full of ebbs and flows. And in such situations, we always look up to our role models. Just like any other person, Soham Mukherji considers his dad as his mentor, and he says this not only from a singer’s perspective but with reference to the greater picture. He is the son of music industry icon Shaan. Yes, you read it right!

While the majority of the populace held him in high regard for his soothing vocals, Soham Mukherji takes inspiration from him as a human. He says, “I see my father as my biggest role model. The way he treats people with utter kindness has always been an inspiration for me. He is very gentle at heart and has always helped everyone who has come to him. If anyone would ask, I would proudly be like him.”

Soham further added, “We are living in an era where humanity has distorted. However, individuals like him are a true inspiration. He has always put humanity first and even edified me to do the same.”

It’s true, isn’t it? Shaan has always been one of the most respected singers in the industry.

Besides his personal life, he also considers his father an inspiration in the music industry. Shaan is a successful singer, so it was no surprise when Soham Mukherji started his journey in the music industry that he took inspiration from his father.

He entered the music industry a couple of years ago as an A&R intern at Sony Music. Some of his famous singles include Befizool, David Beckham, Lifestyle, etc. Soham is currently based in Los Angeles and is assisting in data-driven analysis for weekly artist reports for Listen To The Kids. He is highly proficient in mixing, mastering, recording, and production on Logic Pro X. The artist has many exciting projects for the future, and we hope they are a huge hit.

How Iqra Shaikh prepped to perfect 'khari boli' for 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'
Deepika Padukone on working with Shah Rukh Khan: I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star
