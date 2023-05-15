scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz have dropped their new track titled 'Funk Billo'.

By Agency News Desk
Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving
Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

Popular Punjabi musical artistes Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz have dropped their new track titled ‘Funk Billo’.

‘Funk Billo’ is a song that truly captures the essence of what it means to let go and dance your heart out. Musahib and Sukh-E’s vocals will encourage listeners to let loose and enjoy themselves on the dance floor.

Talking about the release of the song, Musahib shared,” It was an incredible experience working with Sukh-E. His exceptional talent and musical prowess have no bounds. I am excited for everyone to experience the fun energy of this track.”

On the occasion of the release of Funk Billo, Sukh-E shared, ” I can say that the track is the ultimate party anthem that will get everyone up and moving. Musahib’s talent as an artist shines through in this song, as he understands exactly what the audience wants and delivers it with his unique style.”

Sukh-E is known for chartbuster songs such as ‘All Black’, ‘Jagua’, ‘Coka’, ‘Sniper’ and ‘Patli Kamariya’ to name a few.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce
Next article
Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India names 24-member national men's squad for FIH Hockey Pro League

Technology

This robot with artificial memory may help find objects you've lost

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in Australia, New Zealand

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

News

'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

News

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

News

Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure

News

Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

Technology

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics, western diet raise inflammatory bowel disease risk in kids

News

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'

Sports

IPL 2023: There was great maturity in Rinku Singh's shot selection, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US